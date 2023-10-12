Top 10 States In Terms Of Number Of Universities In India

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 12, 2023
Gujarat has the highest number of Universities in India with 95 Universities which include 2 central, 30 state, 3 deemed and 60 Private varsities.
Rajasthan is second in the list with 87 Varsities. The state has 1 central, 26 state, 8 deemed, and 52 Private Universities.
Uttar Pradesh is 3rd with 80 Universities with 6 central, 33 state, 9 deemed and 32 private universities.
Karnataka with 74 Universities is 4th. The state has 1 central, 34 State, 14 deemed and 25 private universities.
Maharashtra with 70 Universities is 5th in the list with 1 central, 26 state, 21 deemed and 22 Private Universities.
Madhya Pradesh is 6th in list with 68 Universities. The state has 2 Central, 24 state, 1 deemed and 41 Private Universities.
Tamil Nadu with 56 Universities is 7th in India with 2 central, 22 state, 28 deemed and 4 Private Universities.
Haryana is 8th with 52 Universities. It has 1 central, 20 state, 6 deemed and 25 Private Universities.
West Bengal with 51 Universities is 9th with 1 central, 37 state, 2 deemed and 11 Private Universities.
Andhra Pradesh is 10th in list with 40 Universities. The sate has 3 central, 27 state, 4 deemed and 6 Private varsities.
Thanks For Reading!