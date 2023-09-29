Top 10 Global Universities As Per Times Higher Education 2024 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 29, 2023
University of Oxford is at top with 20,965 students and 10.6 students per staff, 42% international Students and M:F ratio of 48 : 52.
Harvard University with 21,887 students, 9.6 students/staff, 25% International students and 50 : 50 M:F ratio is at 2nd place.
University of Cambridge is at 3rd with 20,185 students and 11.3 students per staff, 39% Int'l students and M:F ration of 47 : 53.
Stanford University is also at 3rd with Cambridge. It has 16,164 students. 7.1 students/staff, 24% Intl' students and M:F Ratio of 46 : 54.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is at 4th. It has 11,415 students, 8.2 students/staff, 33% International Students and M:F ratio of 40 : 60.
California Institute of Technology with 2,237 students, 6.2 students/staff, 34% Int'l students and M:F ratio of 37 : 63 is at 6th position.
Princeton University is at 7th place with 8,279 students, 8.0 students/staff, 23% Int'l students and M:F ratio of 46 : 54.
University of California, Berkeley is at 8th position with 40,921 students, 18.4 students/staff, 24% Int'l students and M:F ratio of 52 : 48.
Yale University has 13,482 students, 5.9 students/staff, 21% Int'l students and M:F of 52 : 48 is at 9th.
Imperial College London is at 10th place. It has 18,545 students, 11.2 students/staff, 61% Int'l students and M:F of 40 : 60.
