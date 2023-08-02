Top 10 Private Universities In India As Per 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 02, 2023

Chandigarh University, Mohali (Punjab) with a score of 54.63 is at 27th place in NIRF 2023 Rankings all over India.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university), Patiala, Punjab has a score of 57.32 and is at 22nd place in India.

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani, Rajasthan with a score of 58.00 is at 20th position.

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a score of 58.73 and ranked 18th in India.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha has a score of 60.09 and is ranked 16th in NIRF 2023 Rankings.

Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar, Odisha with a score of 60.33 is ranked 15th in overall Universities in India.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Tamil Nadu has a score of 60.98 and is ranked 13th in latest NIRF rankings.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has a score of 64.33 and is ranked 8th in NIRF Rankings.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore is at 7th Position in overall universities rankings 2023 in India with a score of 64.67.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka with a score of 64.98 is ranked 6th in NIRF 2023 Rankings.

