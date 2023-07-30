Top 10 Law Colleges in India As per 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 30, 2023
The 10th position is secured by the Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow with a score of 61.05 as per NIRF 2023 Ranking.
At 9th position is Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur with a score of 62.20
Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar with a score of 64.04 is at 8th place.
At 7th position is Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar with a score of 65.69.
Symbiosis Law School, Pune with a score of 66.67 is at 6th place.
At 5th place is Jamia Millia Islamia ,New Delhi with a score of 68.30.
The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata has a score of 69.34 is at 4th place.
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad is at 3rd place with a score of 73.76.
National Law University Delhi with a score of 73.91 is at 2nd place.
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru with a score of 80.52 is the no. 1 Law college in the country.
