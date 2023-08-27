Top 10 Popular Museums In India

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 27, 2023
Napier Museum is the oldest museum perched in Thiruvananthapuram. It has got its name from Lord Napier, who was the Governor of Madras. It houses a great collection of historic artifacts such as the kathakali puppets models, musical instruments, Kerala chariots and bronze idols of gods and goddess.
Napier Museum
Government Museum Chennai or Madras Museum is positioned in Egmore, which is among the busiest spots of Chennai. It was established in 1851 and exhibits different varieties pertaining to geology, zoology and anthropology and botany.
Government Museum Chennai
Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Museum Mumbai was erected in the starting of the 20th century. It comprises of three main sections such as the archaeology section, natural history section and art section. Each section shows a variety of work of arts dating back to Gupta and Chaulkyas era.
Shankar’s International Dolls Museum has two sections exhibiting more than 160 glass cases from New Zealand, Africa, India and Australia. Moreover, the collection of dolls has been divided into two sections; one section consists of the dolls gathered from New Zealand, UK, USA, commonwealth of independent states while the other one comprises of dolls gathered from Middle East, India, Asian countries and Africa.
Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad contains a collection of paintings, textiles, metallic artifacts, clocks and carvings from various countries like China, North America, Egypt, Nepal, Europe, Burma and India. It got acknowledged as an institution of National importance by the Indian Parliament.
The National Rail Museum, Delhi has a great collection of more than 100 genuine size displays of Indian Railways. It is situated in Chanakyapuri over an area of 10 acres of land. There is a toy train that tenders ride of the site on daily basis.
Calico Museum, Ahmedabad was started by Gautam Sarabhai and his sister Gira Sarabhai in the year 1949. It has a mind-blowing collection of fabrics ranging from pre-historic cloth paintings to the gorgeous Indian fabrics; one will definitely be fascinated by the spectacular work of art displayed at the Calico Museum.
Calico Museum
Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai was opened for the public on May 2, 1872 and that time it was known as Victoria and Albert Museum. The exhibits at this museum are gratifying and give a reflection of life in Mumbai in Nineteenth century.
Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum
National Museum, Delhi has diverse articles from the magnificent ancient era. It was constructed in 1949 on the corner of Janpath in the lively city of Delhi. It is a best place to visit as one gets to know about the luxury coaches of trains, which were a long time back used by the great kings.
National Museum, Delhi
Indian Museum in Kolkata was established in 1814 by the Asiatic society of Bengal has a unique collection of armors, skeletons, Mughal paintings and ornaments. It possesses six sections containing five galleries of creative and scientific work of arts that is archaeology, geology, economic beauty and art.
Indian Museum
Thanks For Reading!