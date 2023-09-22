Top 10 Indian Maths Teacher on YouTube

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 22, 2023

YouTube is a platform where you can learn anything, such one thing is Mathematics. These teachers are famous due to their teaching abilities and creative way of doing calculations. Rakesh Yadav: He has 3.50+ Million subscribers and views more than 215 Million.

Abhinay Sharma: A teacher whose focus is on SSC students has 2.05 million subscribers, and Total Views of 185+ Million.

Gagan Pratap: He helps students to prepare for all government exams. His YT channel has 3 million subscribers and 98+ Million views.

Saket Sharma: With 9.2+ Million subscribers and total views of 2.2+ Billion is a prominent Maths teacher who started at Utkarsh Classes. He also was associated with with Unacademy and currently is with Embibe.

Sahil Khandelwal: The first teacher on YT to cross 12 million subscribers. As of now he has 15+ million Subscribers and 5+ billion views.

Avadesh Dixit: He became an Income Tax Inspector after clearing SSC CGL exam. His YT channel has 203k subscribers and 12+ million views. He was also associated with BYJU's exam prep and Unacademy.

Pawan Rao: He has 783K subscribers on YT and 75+ million views.

Ravi Mohan Mishra or RaMo sir has a YT channel, Examo which has 144 thousand subscribers and 6+ Million views. He also teaches at Unacademy.

Mohit Goyal: He is one of the best teachers for the competitive exams in India. His YT channel has 296K subscribers and 35+ million views.

Sandeep Sharma: A teacher associated with BYJU's exam prep is widely respected by students. He teaches Maths for SSC, Railways and other competitive exams.

