These Are Top 10 Expensive Schools In India

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 20, 2023
Woodstock School, Mussoorie: Built on 250 acres of land, this school is considered to be the most expensive school in India with a fee ranges between Rs. 15-17 lakhs per Annum.
The Doon School in Dehradun is an all-boys boarding school that has produced some of the most influential alumni in the country. This school's annual cost is Rs. 12.5 Lakhs for Indians and Rs. 14/annum for foreigners.
Scindia School, Gwalior is an all-boys boarding school built on a 100-acres of campus. The school has 14 full-fledged playing fields, and it costs around Rs. 12 Lakhs/annum to get an admission here.
Stone Hill International School, Bangalore is operated by the Stonehill Education Foundation, within the Embassy Group, and is a non-profit company registered in India. This school costs Rs. 9 Lakhs/ annum to get an admission.
Mayo College, Ajmer was founded in 1875 by Richard Bourke, 6th Earl of Mayo, who was the Viceroy of India from 1869 to 1872, making it one of the oldest public boarding schools in India. To get admission here it costs Rs. 6 lakhs for Indian students and Rs. 13 lakhs for NRIs.
The Ecole Mondiale World School located in Mumbai's Juhu was established in 2004. The school has also been authorized to offer the International General Certificate for Secondary Education (IGCSE) from the University of Cambridge International Examinations Syndicate. It costs Rs. 10 lakhs annually to get admission here.
Welham Girls' School, Dehradun: The school was founded by Hersilia Susie Oliphant. This is the second school by Welham society after the Boys' school which was named after Susie's home village of Welham in Nottinghamshire. The annual cost of this schools is Rs. 8,50,000 to get a seat here.
Good Shepherd International School is a residential school founded in 1977, located at Ooty, in Tamil Nadu. This school is spread within 70 acres of land. It costs Rs. 6-15 Lakhs to get an admission here.
Bishop Cotton School is a boarding school in Shimla. It is one of the oldest boarding schools for boys in Asia. It was founded on 28 July 1859 by Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton. It costs between Rs. 410000 to 480000 to get an admission here.
Vidya Niketan Birla Public School Pilani is a boarding school in Rajasthan. It was founded by the Birla Educational Trust in 1944 under the guidance of Dr. Maria Montessori. It costs around 3 Lakhs for admission in this school.
