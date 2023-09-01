Top 10 Boarding Schools In India

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 01, 2023
The Doon School, Dehradun is an all-boys boarding school that has produced some of the most influential alumni in the country. It’s also affiliated with the International Baccalaureate (IB), giving students a unique international perspective.
JAIN International Residential School, Bangalore is the best boarding schools in India. It delivers the most dynamic and ambitious co-educational schooling experience for its over 750 students, hailing from all over the world.
Mahindra United World College, Pune is a residential school is designed for 16–19 years-old children who have chosen to live and study in an intentional group, where the school provides a complete and experiential education curriculum in line with the UWC movement’s goal to make education "a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for peace and a sustainable future."
Tula’s International School, Dehradun was established by the Rishab Educational Trust in the year 2012. It is surrounded by a scenic beauty as it situated at the foothills of the Himalayas. The school follows Gurukul concepts where students and teachers live together. Students get the opportunity to gain knowledge and wisdom from them.
Woodstock School, Mussoorie aspires to be a leader in teaching and learning, providing a world-class education in a multicultural setting. They cultivate visionary, articulate, and ethical individuals who are ready to reach their full potential in leadership and life, motivated by our Indian Himalayan climate and have an inclusive Christian culture.
Sir Henry Lawrence and his wife Honoria founded The Lawrence School – Sanawar in Solan in 1847 at a height of 1750 metres on 139 acres of heavily forested land with pine, deodar, and other conifer trees. It is a CBSE-affiliated co-educational boarding school with students from all over the subcontinent.
Scindia School, Gwalior is a distinctive residential school because of its unusual location. It is perched atop the majestic Gwalior Fort, with views of the city below and the hills on the other hand. Tantia Tope’s troops engaged the British on the ramparts of the Fort, and the Rani of Jhansi breathed her last in her final attack. Over the course of its 100-acre campus, the Scindia School has 14 full-fledged playing fields.
Welham Girls’ School is a girls-only private boarding school in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. It began as a school for affluent local girls in 1957 and has since evolved into a school that primarily educates students from North India.
The Sherwood campus situated in Nainital is an elegant mix of post-Edwardian style buildings embellished with Gothic patterned windows, Romanesque arches, oak panelled walls, solid timber beams, quadrangles, and modern buildings. It is built on a verdant 45-acre campus 6,837 feet above sea level and offers breath taking vistas of the hills and valleys of the hill station of Nainital.
Rishi Valley School, Chittor has 360 boarding students from across India and a staff of sixty highly trained teachers. Rishi Valley School, regarded as one of India’s top residential schools, offers a unique educational atmosphere in which students can improve not only their academic abilities but also other facets of their personalities.
