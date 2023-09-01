Top 10 Boarding Schools In India

Scindia School, Gwalior is a distinctive residential school because of its unusual location. It is perched atop the majestic Gwalior Fort, with views of the city below and the hills on the other hand. Tantia Tope’s troops engaged the British on the ramparts of the Fort, and the Rani of Jhansi breathed her last in her final attack. Over the course of its 100-acre campus, the Scindia School has 14 full-fledged playing fields.

Scindia School