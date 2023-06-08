Top 10 IITs As Per NIRF 2023 Rankings Under Engineering Category

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 08, 2023

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras located in Chennai with a score of 90.04 in Engineering category is at 1st Position.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is at 2nd Position with a score of 88.12 in Engineering category.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay at 3rd place has a score of 83.96.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur with a score of 82.56 is Ranked 4th in Engineering category.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur with a score of 78.89 is at 5th Place in IITs across the country.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee with a score of 76.70 is at 6th place among IITs in the Engineering category.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is at 7th Position with a score of 72.98.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad stands at 8th Position with a score of 68.03.

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi with a score of 63.51 stands 9th in the list of IITs.

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad with a score of 63.50 is at 10th spot under Engineering category.

Thanks For Reading!

Top 5 Engineering colleges' score in Maharashtra as per NIRF Rakings 2023
Find out More