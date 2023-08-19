Top 10 Courses After 12th (Commerce) For Better Career Options

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 19, 2023
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)/Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS): These undergraduate courses offer a deep understanding of management techniques, organisational behaviour, and business models.
Bachelor of Economics: This course provides an understanding of economic concepts and policies.
Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA): This globally recognized course opens up opportunities in investment analysis and portfolio management.
Bachelor of Laws (LLB): After completing 12th, students can opt for a 5 year integrated course which includes BBA + LLB, B.Com + LLB, etc.
Bachelors in foreign Trade: This course will help students develop skills required for managing foreign trade business.
Certified Public Accountant (CPA): This USA equivalent of CA, is also becoming popular in India.
Hotel Management: Another popular career choice, Hotel Management offers job opportunities in hospitality, hotels, and event management.
Chartered Accountancy (CA): This is a highly reputed course in India. If you’re good with numbers and have strong analytical skills, this is a great option.
Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com): It provides a fundamental understanding of commerce and trade practices. It can be pursued in various specializations like General, Honors, Accounting and Finance, Taxation, etc.
Company Secretary (CS): This course provides you with an opportunity to work in the corporate legal area. The CS is responsible for all regulatory compliances of company law and corporate strategy.
