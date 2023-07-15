These Majors Are Now Eligible For Indian Students Pursuing STEM OPT In The US

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 15, 2023
In a major boost for Indian and international students, eight new programmes have been added by US authorities which will be eligible for the postgraduate STEM OPT.
OPT is available to f-1 non-immigrant students in the US. Indian and international students can extend it to 24 months once they complete 12 months of OPT and receive a degree in an approved STEM field of study.
1. Landscape Architecture
2. Institutional Research
3. Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering Technology/Technician
4. Composite Materials Technology/Technician
5. Linguistics and Computer Science
6. Developmental and Adolescent Psychology
7. Geospatial Intelligence
8. Demography and Population Studies
