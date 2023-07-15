These Majors Are Now Eligible For Indian Students Pursuing STEM OPT In The US

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 15, 2023

In a major boost for Indian and international students, eight new programmes have been added by US authorities which will be eligible for the postgraduate STEM OPT.

OPT is available to f-1 non-immigrant students in the US. Indian and international students can extend it to 24 months once they complete 12 months of OPT and receive a degree in an approved STEM field of study.

1. Landscape Architecture

2. Institutional Research

3. Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering Technology/Technician

4. Composite Materials Technology/Technician

5. Linguistics and Computer Science

6. Developmental and Adolescent Psychology

7. Geospatial Intelligence

8. Demography and Population Studies

