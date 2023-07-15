Top 10 Universities In France For Indian Students As Per Global Rankings 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 15, 2023

10. The Université Grenoble Alpes is a public research university in Grenoble, France.

9. University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne also known as Paris 1 or Panthéon-Sorbonne University, is a public research university located in Paris.

8. Considered one of the most elite French institutions, Sciences Po is a public research university located in Paris that holds the status of grande école and grand établissement.

7. Paris Cité University is a public research university located in Paris.

6. École des Ponts ParisTech is a university-level institution of higher education and research in the field of STEM.

5. An école normale supérieure or ENS is a type of publicly funded higher education institution in France. The campus branch in Lyon is considered one of the best in the country.

4. Paris-Saclay University is a combined technological research institute and public research university based in Paris.

The University of Paris, known metonymically as the Sorbonne, is one of the leading universities in Paris.

2. The Polytechnic Institute of Paris is a public technological university located in Palaiseau.

1. PSL Research University also known as Paris Sciences et Lettres University, is a public research university based in Paris, France.

