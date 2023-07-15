Top 10 Universities In France For Indian Students As Per Global Rankings 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 15, 2023
10. The Université Grenoble Alpes is a public research university in Grenoble, France.
univ-grenoble-alpes.fr
9. University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne also known as Paris 1 or Panthéon-Sorbonne University, is a public research university located in Paris.
File
8. Considered one of the most elite French institutions, Sciences Po is a public research university located in Paris that holds the status of grande école and grand établissement.
sciencespo.fr
7. Paris Cité University is a public research university located in Paris.
File
6. École des Ponts ParisTech is a university-level institution of higher education and research in the field of STEM.
paristech.fr
5. An école normale supérieure or ENS is a type of publicly funded higher education institution in France. The campus branch in Lyon is considered one of the best in the country.
File
4. Paris-Saclay University is a combined technological research institute and public research university based in Paris.
universite-paris-saclay.fr
The University of Paris, known metonymically as the Sorbonne, is one of the leading universities in Paris.
www.sorbonne-universite.fr
2. The Polytechnic Institute of Paris is a public technological university located in Palaiseau.
ip-paris.fr
1. PSL Research University also known as Paris Sciences et Lettres University, is a public research university based in Paris, France.
File photo
Thanks For Reading!