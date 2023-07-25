These Changes By UK Government Will Impact Indian Students From This Year

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 25, 2023
The education department will launch a new digital platform in autumn this year to help people, students and employers access all information on apprenticeships, T Levels, skill boot camps and courses through a single platform.
Representational Pic (i-stock)
The UK government will help students and employers with a range of training options to help bridge the skill gaps.
Reduction in the maximum fee that universities can charge for classroom-based foundation year courses. It will be reduced from £9,250 (approximately Rs 9,93,853) at present to £5,760 (Rs 6,18,875).
A year of foundation courses is usually required for study in medicine and veterinary sciences but this has been found to be not necessary for studies in subjects like business. Foundation courses will be discontinued for business.
New T Level courses will be introduced. The T Levels are equivalent to 3 A Levels (advanced level) or the United Kingdom national curriculum school-leaving qualifications. A T Level will focus on vocational skills only.
Higher technical qualifications or HTQs will be emphasised upon. The approved HTQs are new Level 4 and Level 5 qualifications approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, in the UK.
The Universities and College Admission Service or UCAS will be expanded to allow students to apply for apprenticeships along with traditional degrees. This, the government says, will benefit young people.
