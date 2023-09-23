These Are Top 10 YouTube Channels For Current Affairs

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 23, 2023
GK Today: The You Tube Channel has 700k + subscribers.
Unacademy has an experienced faculty who conducts regular live classes to help students prepare current affairs for various competitive exams.
Edu josh: The You Tube channel has 1.61M subscribers and around 1.6K informative videos.
Examniti has 155K subscribers with Daily videos on GK Quizzes etc.
BYJU's Exam Prep is part of ed-tech giant Byju's. It has several faculties for current affairs and GK.
Physics Wallah (PW) has a YouTube channel which teaches science, Maths, Social science and current affairs.
Wifi Study: The Channel has 15 million + subscribers. It is a good platform for students preparing for SSC, Bank, Railway or other government exams.
IBT Online has 375K subscribers. The channel is gaining popularity amongst current affairs students and other informative videos.
Study IQ IAS has 15 M+ subscribers and 4 billion + views on You Tube. It unique way of teaching has gained a lot of popularity amongst UPSC, SSC aspirants.
The Hindu is a national Media house but it's YouTube channel has a lot of videos on Current events and day to day affairs.
Thanks For Reading!