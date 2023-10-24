These Are 5 Largest College Campuses Across Mumbai

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 24, 2023
IIT Bombay campus, having an area of about 545 acres located at Powai has the largest college campus in Mumbai.
IIT Bombay has 18 hostels, of which two hostels (Hostels 10 and 11) and a wing of the newly constructed hostel (Hostel 15) are for female students.
Mumbai University: established in 1857 is one of the oldest Universities in India. It has two campuses of area 230 acres and 13 acres within Mumbai. This area is combined of all colleges in Mumbai.
One of Mumbai's landmarks, the Rajabai Clock Tower, was completed in the 1870s and houses the University of Mumbai's library.
Somaiya Vidyavihar University: The private university located in Mumbai has the second largest campus in the city after IIT Bombay with campus area of approx. 60 acres (24 ha).
IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, located in Powai near Vihar Lake has campus area of 67 acres making it amongst the largest campuses in Mumbai.
TISS Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai has area of 21 acres (0.085 sq. km) including of both Main Campus and Naoroji Campus.
TISS is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936.
