These 10 Bollywood Stars Have Engineering Degrees

November 03, 2023
Sushant Singh Rajput: The late actor completed his engineering from the Delhi Technological University (DTU) formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering.
Taapsee Pannu: The Pink actress did engineering in computer science from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.
Kota Factory famed actor Jitendra Kumar aka Jitu Bhaiya did his graduation in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
Vicky Kaushal: The URI actor graduated from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai in 2009 with a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication.
Kriti Sanon: The Heropanti actress completed her B.Tech from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.
Kartik Aaryan: The Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actor came Mumbai to pursue engineering in biotechnology from DY Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai.
R Madhavan: The 'Rocketry' actor completed his engineering from Rajaram College in Kolhapur.
Sonu Sood: The 'Dabang' villain did engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.
Ameesha Patel went to US to study bio-genetic engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts but after 2 years she switched her major to Economics in which she even won gold medal.
Ritesh Deshmukh: The Masti actor did Architectural Engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai.
