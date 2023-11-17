Ten Bollywood Movies You Didn't Know Were Shot At These Famous Campuses

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 17, 2023

Main Hoon Na is an iconic movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Arora was shot at St. Paul's school, Mumbai

The brief scene of college at the beginning of Wake up Sid and the dreaded exam hall was all shot at HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

The beautiful love story in 2 states and the cozy hostel rooms that were shown in the movie was shot in real life IIM Ahmedabad

The scene where Ranbir Kapoor proposes to Nargis Fakhri only to get rejected and other college scenes were shot at Miranda House, New Delhi

The cult song - Kabhi Kabhi Aditi was shot at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai

The college scenes in Rang De Basanti was shot at Delhi University

Bodyguard starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan was shot at Symbiosis University, Pune.

The grand and picturesque campus in Student of the Year 1 as well as Student of the Year 2 were both shot at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun

The hilarious college scenes in Munna Bhai MBBS was shot at Grant Medical College, Mumbai. Remember the iconic classroom scene from the movie?

No One Killed starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukherjee was shot at IP University, New Delhi

Thanks For Reading!

Top 5 Tips To Complete Your Exam Paper On Time
Find out More