Students of defence and strategic studies sensitised on mechanised forces of Army

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 26, 2023
The educational-cum-motivational tour for students of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Post Graduate Government College in Chandigarh
IANS
The tour was organised by 'Flaming Arrow Brigade' under the aegis of the 'Vajra Corps'
IANS
Seventy students and four faculty members visited New Amritsar military station for an enriching experience.
IANS
The students were exposed to the rich history, evolution and functioning of mechanised forces of the Indian Army
IANS
Brig P. Sunil Kumar, Commander 'Flaming Arrow Brigade', while addressing the students shared his experience and motivated students to strive hard to achieve their dreams.
IANS
The young officers from the brigade also interacted with students and provided them with a deep insight into the ethos, tradition and glorious past of the Indian Army.
IANS
The students were given an informative insight on the equipment held with the mechanised forces of the Army during the visit.
IANS
The students and faculty members exchanged their views on various issues during the interactive session.
IANS
For many of the students, it was the first time that they had visited a military station. This visit gave students a broad horizon of the Indian Army's commitment towards safeguarding the nation.
IANS
Thanks For Reading!