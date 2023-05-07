IIT Bombay hosts students from Punjab; set to visit these landmarks in Mumbai

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 07, 2023
IIT Bombay hosts 45 students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, Punjab.
Students are visiting Mumbai under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) ‘Yuva Sangam’ campaign.
Yuva Sangam initiative envisages participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States & UTs of India. Maharashtra has been paired with Punjab.
The delegates from Punjab arrived in Mumbai today, 7th May 2023.
The delegation from Punjab will reside in the IIT Bombay campus during May 7-12, 2023.
Prof. S. Sudarshan, Deputy Director, IIT Bombay addressed the students during the welcome ceremony.
In this visit, the student delegates will have a multi-dimensional exposure.
The Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, is to address the delegates during an interaction session at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm on May 9.
The students are to tour Mumbai during their weeklong stay and visit landmarks like Vidhan Bhawan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus etc.
The student delegation will also visit the Gateway of India, an historic and iconic monument in Mumbai.
i-stock
The team from Punjab will be visiting Bombay Stock Exchange too.
Thanks For Reading!