Photos: Jamia Students Raise Pro-Palestine Slogans; Clash With University Officials

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 13, 2023

A few students at the Jamia Millia Islamia observed October 13th as International solidarity Day with Palestine.

X; @swati_gs

Delhi Police cops were posted at the campus for the security purposes.

X; @swati_gs

The students gathered near the central building and formed human chain to show their support for Palestine.

X; @JmiSfi

Students also read a pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestine in their pursuit of a just & peaceful future.

X; @JmiSfi

The event was organised by SFI JMI & joined by NSUI & MSF.

X; @JmiSfi

Officials and Security personnel at the varsity trying to restrict students from raising Palestine flag.

X; @JmiSfi

Students were shouting slogans like Inquilab Zindabad.

X; @JmiSfi

