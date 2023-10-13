Photos: Jamia Students Raise Pro-Palestine Slogans; Clash With University Officials

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 13, 2023
A few students at the Jamia Millia Islamia observed October 13th as International solidarity Day with Palestine.
X; @swati_gs
Delhi Police cops were posted at the campus for the security purposes.
X; @swati_gs
The students gathered near the central building and formed human chain to show their support for Palestine.
X; @JmiSfi
Students also read a pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestine in their pursuit of a just & peaceful future.
X; @JmiSfi
The event was organised by SFI JMI & joined by NSUI & MSF.
X; @JmiSfi
Officials and Security personnel at the varsity trying to restrict students from raising Palestine flag.
X; @JmiSfi
Students were shouting slogans like Inquilab Zindabad.
X; @JmiSfi
