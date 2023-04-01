Paris-based Le Cordon Bleu opens new campus in Gurgaon; shares stunning pictures of institute

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 01, 2023
Le Cordon Bleu, a renowned international network of hospitality and culinary schools teaching French Haute cuisine, recently opened a new campus in Gurugram.
The institute has more than 35 institutes in 20 countries and over 20,000 students from 100 nationalities
The institute has started various facilities, including state-of-art kitchens, classrooms, personality development room, five star training restaurant, co-learning spaces
Other than 4 years degree program in both Culinary Arts and BBA in Hospitality Management, the institution is offering choices such as one year diploma program me in Pastry and Culinary Arts
Le Cordon Bleu also has locations in Paris, London, Madrid, Istanbul, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Shanghai, Tokyo, Bangkok, Manilla, and more.
Marthe Distel found Le Cordon Bleu school of Culinary Arts in Paris in 1985
Garima Arora, the first Indian woman to win a Michelin Star is one among the many notable alumina of Le Cordon Bleu
