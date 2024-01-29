Pariksha Pe Charcha: 5 Major Takeaways From PM Modi's Speech

By: Siksha M | January 29, 2024
Today, on January 29th, Prime Minister Modi engaged in a conversation with young individuals who presented their technological creations at the 7th Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The event took place at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, New Delhi, commencing at 11 am.
This occasion is a part of PM Modi's broader initiative 'Exam Warriors', designed to provide a relaxed setting for young individuals.
"NEP 2020 has given you the luxury of flexibility" PM Modi stated that the NEP 2020 provides students with increased opportunities. If a student develops an interest in a different field after choosing one, they have the option to make a switch.
"I think we should not be jealous of each other's success" PM Modi mentioned witnessing instances of people sharing sweets to mark a friend's achievement, as well as observing individuals refraining from expressing joy at a friend's failure. He emphasized the significance of these enduring connections and urged for efforts to foster such bonds globally.
"We must strengthen ourselves so that we can bear it. (exam stress)" Instead of surrendering and becoming upset, we should ready ourselves to face any situation, PM Modi explained with an analogy, when we know we have to visit a very cold place, we begin preparing ourselves mentally days before the trip. Upon reaching the destination, we find that it's not as cold as we expected, largely because of our mental preparation. This same mindset can be applied to handling academic stress.
The Prime Minister also urged students to start writing as many have stopped using pen and paper in favor of electronic devices like iPads.
PM Modi stressed the significance of daily writing, recommending that students pick a topic, write about it, and then review their work.
"Students often spend hours scrolling through reels on their mobile phones before going to bed, sometimes without realizing how much time has passed." PM Modi has stressed the value of sleep and warned against excessive use of mobile phones before bedtime. Additionally, he underscored the importance of getting enough hours of quality sleep for overall physical health, despite some people being able to function on less sleep.
