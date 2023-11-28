Never Do These 5 Things Before Your Exam Day

By: Krisha | November 28, 2023

Students often end up doing things a day before exam that can result in them not being able to perform well.

Here are a few things that students should never do a day before their exam.

New Study Methods - Students should not experiment with new study methods because that can result in them being confused while appearing for their paper.

Discuss Too Much - Students should try not to talk to their fellow classmates regarding the completion of the syllabus as that can cause the student to feel diffident.

Too Much Caffeine - Consuming too much caffeine in any form can disturb the focus during exam.

No Sleep - Having a proper sleep a night before the exam is extremely important to be able to feel fresh and focus on the exam.

Junk Food - Eating a lot of junk food a day before the exam can cause situations like gas and can make you sick.

