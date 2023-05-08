NEET UG 2023: Top Medical colleges in Mumbai

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 08, 2023
Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College is a medical college under D. Y. Patil University, Navi Mumbai. The college imparts the degree Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).
D. Y. Patil University
DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai Medical ranking by NIRF is 45 out of 50 colleges in India in 2022 and it was 41 out of 50 colleges in India in 2021.
DY Patil University
The Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai, is a public medical college, affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.
Grant Government Medical College
GMC Mumbai Medical ranking by India Today is 11 out of 55 colleges in India in 2021 and it was 11 out of 40 colleges in India in 2020.
i-stock
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai. The college is approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College is affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).
LTMMC
K.J. Somaiya Medical College & Research Centre is a trust medical college in the heart of Mumbai. It has 50 undergraduate seats for MBBS matriculants.
K.J. Somaiya Medical College
K.J. Somaiya Medical College is situated in the Somaiya Ayurvihar Complex, a 22.5 acre campus located in central Mumbai.
K.J. Somaiya Medical College
Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC), It is affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.
TNMC
MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai is affiliated with MGM Institute of Health Sciences. MGM Medical College Dental ranking by NIRF is 35 out of 40 colleges in India in 2022.
MGM Medical College
MGM Medical College is one of the best teaching and research institute in Maharashtra State recognized by the Medical Council of India.
i-stock
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute of Health Sciences, Navi Mumbai was established in the year 1982. It is a deemed university having 7 constituent institutes.
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute of Health Sciences
MGM University Of Health Sciences is running Undergraduate, Postgraduate, & Doctoral programs under the departments of Nursing, Biomedical Sciences, Physiotherapy, and Prosthetics & Orthotics.
i-stock
HBT Medical College & Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai is one of the most well-known medical Colleges of Maharashtra.
HBT Medical College
Thanks For Reading!