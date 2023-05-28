Mumbai University begins admissions for UG courses 2023; check details

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 28, 2023
The Mumbai University has begun the application process for undergraduate (UG) programmes on May 27.
The Mumbai University’s pre-admission enrolment will also be carried out online from May 27 to June 12.
The registration form for Mumbai University 2023 must be submitted by June 12 at the latest.
For Mumbai University’s UG programmes, students must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent degree.
The first merit list will be made public by Mumbai University on June 19, the second on June 28.
The third, and final, merit list will be out on July 6 for which students can continue to apply until July 10, 2023.
Mithibai College and N M College are also taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) into consideration for this year’s admissions.
Thanks For Reading!