Mumbai: Jai Hind College's magnificent new auditorium to be inaugurated tomorrow; pics inside

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 07, 2023
Jai Hind College is set to inaugurate its new, renovated auditorium tomorrow on April 8.
The inauguration of the new auditorium will be celebrated with a musical event called "Surilee Shaam," to celebrate the Sindhi Language Day.
The college will conduct a full-fledged convocation for its students after a three-year hiatus
With music by Saral Roshan and Manjushree Tejwani, the inauguration will take place at the hands of MP Shri Shankar Lalwani (Lok Sabha)
Jai Hind College is situated in Mumbai's Churchgate area and is considered one of the best institutions in the city.
