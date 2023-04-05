5 web series you should definitely watch during your student life

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 05, 2023
Sherlock Holmes, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Mystery crime Watch on Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 9.1
It revolves around Sherlock Holmes and his famous partner Dr. Watson who begin their adventure in solving mysteries in the modern century.
Lost in Space available in Netflix. Sci fi IMDb rating: 7.9
It's 30 years in the future and the family has been chosen to start a new life in a space colony.
The Big Bang Theory, Physics based Sitcom. Watch on Netflix IMDb rating: 8.2
Four socially awkward Physics nerds meet a beautiful girl next door.
Aspirants For UPSC, SSC, PCS candidates. Available on YouTube IMDb rating: 9.2
The story revolves around Abhilash, Guri, and SK, (three friends) and Sandeep who are preparing for the UPSC exam.
Criminal Justice on Hotstar Crime thriller For Law Students IMDb rating: 8.1
The storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system.
