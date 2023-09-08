List of Upcoming Government Exams in 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 08, 2023
SBI PO: The State bank Of India is most likely to conduct the exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in November 2023.
IBPS CRP PO/MT-XIII 2023 exam will be held on September 23, September 30, and October 1, 2023 across the nation.
The UPSC will conduct the Civil Service Exam (Main) 2023 on 15, 16, 17, 23, 24 Sept 2023.
UPSC will conduct the Indian Forest Service exam (Main) 2024 on 26 Nov, 2023.
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2023 Paper I exam will be conducted from 9–11 Oct 2023 and Paper II will be held on 4 Dec 2023.
SSC
IBPS RRB exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants 2023 was held on August 5, 6, 12, 13 & 19, 2023 and the Mains exam for Officer Scale I will be on September 10 and for Office Assistants it will be on September 16, 2023.
