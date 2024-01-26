JEE Mains 2024: Easy Steps To Download Your Admit Card

By: Siksha M | January 26, 2024
National Test Agency has officially released the admit card for all the upcoming JEE Main 2024 exams.
Freepik Image
Here are a few easy steps to download the admit card from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Freepik Image
Step 1: Visit the official website and go to the homepage.
Freepik Image
Step 2: Choose the section marked 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1' to move forward.
Freepik Image
Step 3: Key in your application number and password on the admit card link and click 'Submit.'
Freepik Image
Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. You can now download it.
Freepik Image
Thanks For Reading!