Int'l Students Day: These Are Most Preferred Foreign Destination For Indians

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 16, 2023

Canada: More than 3 lakh Indian students currently reside in this North-American country.

United States: There is an surge of 35 % in Indian students to US, resulting in an all-time high of 268,923 students in the academic year 2022-23.

Germany: Many engineering aspirants from India go to this county in western Europe for higher studies. 34,864 Indians went there to earn a degree last year.

France: Around 10 k Indian students went to France for study purposes.

Australia: Around 100000 Indian students are there in this country for higher education.

China: Around 6500 Indian students went here in 2022 for study purposes.

Ukraine: Since January 2023, around 3,400 students have gone to this eastern European country for MBBS.

UAE: 1,64,000 Indian students are there in the middle -east country to pursue higher education.

UK: 55,465 students from here went abroad for studies.

