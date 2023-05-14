ICSE, ISC Result 2023: All you need to know about this year's results

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 14, 2023
ICSE class 10th & ISC class 12th Result 2023 have been declared by the CISCE.
CISCE 12th Results 2023: Girls outshine boys. Overall Pass Percentage this year is 96.93%. Girls: 98.01% Boys: 95.96%
CISCE class 10th Result 2023: Girls outshine again Overall Pass Percentage: 98.94%. Girls: 99.21% Boys: 98.71%
A total of 9 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 scoring 99.8 %. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls.
ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers List Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 per cent, Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 per cent, Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 per cent, Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 per cent, Manya Gupta - 99.75 per cent
CISCE Results 2023: Pass percentages ICSE Class 10: 98.94%, ISC Class 12: 96.93%
The ICSE 10th exam was conducted for 63 written subjects. Out of these, 21 are Indian languages, 14 are foreign languages and 2 are classical languages.
CSE Class 10 Results: Region-wise pass percentages North: 98.65%, East: 98.47%, West: 99.81%, South: 99.69%
ISC Class 12 Results 2023: Region-wise pass percentages North: 96.51%, East: 96.63%, West: 98.34%, South: 99.20%
CISCE 10th Result: Year-wise pass percentages. 2023 - 98.94 percent, 2022 - 99.97 per cent, 2021 - 99.98 per cent
ISC 12th Results 2023: Number of candidates appeared: 98,505. Boys - 51,781 Girls - 46,724
