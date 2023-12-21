CAT 2024 Results: Candidates From These States Scored 100 Percentile

By: FPJ Education Desk | December 21, 2023

Maharashtra has the highest number of 100 percentilers in CAT 2024 exam with 4.

Andhra Pradesh has just 1 topper with 100 percentile.

Gujarat has 1 topper who scored 100 percentile.

Kerala also has 1 topper in CAT 2024 exam.

Jammu & Kashmir also has 1 topper in this year's CAT exam.

Delhi too has only one 100 percentiler in CAT 2024 exam.

Tamil Nadu too has 1 topper who scored 100 in CAT exam.

Telangana has 2 toppers in CAT 2024 exam who scored 100 percentiles.

From Uttar Pradesh there is just 1 topper who has scored a whooping 100 percentile.

