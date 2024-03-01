Anant Ambani: Know The Educational Qualifications Of The Youngest Ambani

By: Siksha M | March 01, 2024
Anant Ambani, the youngest offspring of Mukesh Ambani, India's most prominent business magnate and the chairman of Reliance Industries.
He is regarded as one of the successors to the Reliance Industries empire. He is set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Marchant.
Here are his educational qualifications
Anant received his education at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Official Website
Subsequently, he completed his graduation at Brown University located in Rhode Island.
Official Website
Anant is leading the growth of Reliance Industries' energy and materials divisions, as well as overseeing the company's global ventures in renewable and sustainable energy.
He has committed to animal welfare and participates in rehabilitating vulnerable animals and ensuring they receive proper care.
Starting in September 2022, he is also a member of the Reliance Foundation Board.
Thanks For Reading!