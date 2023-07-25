Amid Heavy Rains Schools To Remain Closed In These States Today

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 25, 2023
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts in various regions, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall and potential hazards.
Karnataka: Schools and colleges in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have declared a holiday for today.
Kerala: In Kerala, schools in Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts will remain closed on July 25.
Maharashtra: The Raigad district collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today. This decision aims to mitigate the risk posed by the adverse weather conditions.
In Arunachal Pradesh, schools in Longding district will remain closed until July 29 due to an outbreak of conjunctivitis.
Telangana: Parents of school students have demanded holidays for educational institutions amid heavy rains in the state.
