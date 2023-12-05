A Look Back At CID Actor Freddy's Academic Journey

By: Krisha | December 05, 2023
Late actor Dinesh Phadnis gained popularity for his portrayal of 'Freddy' in the Indian crime show 'CID'. Let's delve into his educational background.
Dinesh Phadnis has finished most of his education at a private school in Bihar.
According to multiple reports, he completed his schooling from Chogle High School, located in Sri Krishan Nagar, Borivali East, Mumbai.
He completed his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
According to various media reports, he does not possess any additional academic credentials.
According to fellow actors from the crime show 'CID', it has been confirmed that he died on December 5th, 2023 as a result of multiple organ failure.
