5 Effective Methods To Reduce Exam Stress

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 22, 2023
It is normal for students to experience heightened stress levels during exam periods.
Students often seek ways to manage and alleviate exam-related stress.
Here are some ways that can help students to reduce stress during exam period.....
Meditation - Students can meditate to calm their minds and stay focused.
Outdoor Games - Playing with friends and indulging in physical activities can help children remain stress free.
Listen To Music - Music is a therapy in itself and is always useful to tackle stress.
Hobbies - Students can indulge in hobbies like dancing, singing, drawing, playing musical instruments and more.
Adequate Sleep - Having a proper sleep schedule and adequate amount sleep daily helps children remain healthy and stress free.
