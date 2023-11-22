5 Effective Methods To Reduce Exam Stress

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 22, 2023

It is normal for students to experience heightened stress levels during exam periods.

Students often seek ways to manage and alleviate exam-related stress.

Here are some ways that can help students to reduce stress during exam period.....

Meditation - Students can meditate to calm their minds and stay focused.

Outdoor Games - Playing with friends and indulging in physical activities can help children remain stress free.

Listen To Music - Music is a therapy in itself and is always useful to tackle stress.

Hobbies - Students can indulge in hobbies like dancing, singing, drawing, playing musical instruments and more.

Adequate Sleep - Having a proper sleep schedule and adequate amount sleep daily helps children remain healthy and stress free.

