10 Bollywood Movies That Should Be On Every College-Going Student's Must Watch List

By: Sunidhi Vijay | FPJ Education Desk | November 15, 2023
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a classic Bollywood movie that highlights friendship between three main leads which soon turns into a love triangle. PS - 'Pyaar Dosti Hai'
IMDB
New York is set around three Indian students studying in a college in New York. Their almost 'normal' lives are suddenly changed after 9/11
IMDB
Student Of The Year shows us a larger than life college life that involves ultra-rich parents, superbikes, designer dresses and of course, student of the year competition
IMDB
Ishq Vishq is essentially a college rom-com, that involves Shahid Kapoor's character fall in love with his childhood friend- full college style!
File Photo
Munna Bhai MBBS is a cult classic movie which is full of peak comedy scenes. A 'bhai' gets himself enrolled in a MBBS college to get revenge from the college's dean and fulfill his parents wishes of seeing him as a doctor.
IMDB
Rang De Basanti is a revolutionary movie with youngsters who will make you think about the world around you. These college students bring about a change in the world while driving inspiration from Bhagat Singh
IMDB
Three college friends are inseparable until lives drives them apart. The characters are relatable, the movie cutting-edge and the songs amazing!
Wikipedia
A movie about an army man getting enrolled in college, reconnecting with his 'spoiled' brother, making life-long friendships and finding love.
IMDB
3 Idiots is about three friends from different backgrounds and perspective towards life meeting in an engineering college and forming friendships that are life-long. It is a movie that questions the education system and the peer pressure that comes with it.
IMDB
A romantic comedy movie about two inseparable friends who fall in love with each other. The friendships in this movie is real and quirky. Watch it for its relatable college life depiction.
File Photo
Thanks For Reading!