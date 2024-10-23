Wired For Speed: 2025 Corvette E-Ray

By: G R Mukesh | October 23, 2024
E-Ray is the first Corvette to have an electrically powered front axle.
With its eAWD capability and all-season performance design, this supercar is ready to handle any weather condition, from rain to snow and everything in between.
With wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard features and a 14-speaker Bose Performance Series Sound system available, you can keep yourself entertained during longer trips.
In addition to a variety of other performance metrics, driver information screens inform you about the battery life of the car.
You can easily view additional performance data, vehicle information, and RWD vs. FWD power with the E-Ray App, which is conveniently located on the center screen.
The E-Ray adds quarter panels, fascias, and wider fenders, among other practical design features.
The end effect is a streamlined, sculpted appearance that offers several performance and aerodynamic advantages.
