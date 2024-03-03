Winner Takes It All: Google Pixel 8 Crowned Best Smartphone, Beats iPhone 15

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 03, 2024

The Last day of the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona saw Google bag a major award.

Google's Pixel 8 series notched up the top prize at Global Mobile Awards in the 'Best Smartphone' category

In the race, Pixel left behind some big names, including the coveted iPhone 15 series.

Another top name that missed out on top spot was Samsung Galaxy S23.

This is Pixel's first ever award in this category, breaking iPhone's streak.

Apple's iPhone 14 series had taken the award home last year.

Google Pixel 8 series is available at the starting price of Rs 75,999.

