Ultra Power: Infinix Launches Zero Book Ultra AI PC

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 29, 2024
Infinix launched the Zero Book Ultra AI PC, featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra processors.
The laptop is available in three versions, with the top model having an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip.
Intel Core Ultra processors include an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks like image and text generation.
The laptop offers up to 1TB SSD and supports up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM.
Features an "Ice Storm Dual Fan" cooling system with 79 shark blades and two 65mm fans.
It comes with an integrated Intel Arc GPU, supporting Xess frame acceleration and ray tracing.
The Core Ultra 9 variant has a 16-core architecture with 6 performance cores, 8 efficient cores, and 2 low-power cores.
