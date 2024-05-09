Top Of The Shelf: Here Are Most Sold Luxury Cars

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 09, 2024

The list is all German and is dominated by the behemomths of luxury auto, BMW and Mercedes Benz.

On Top comes the BMW X1 with a grand total of 2,996 units sold. The vehicle is priced in the range of Rs. 49.50 - 52.50 Lakh.

Second in line is the Mercedes Benz GLE, with a total 2,349 units. The vehicle is priced in the range of Rs 96.65 Lakh- Rs. 1.15 Crore.

Third is another Mercedes car. The Mercedes Benz GLA sold 2,213 units and is priced in the range of Rs 51.75 Lakh - Rs 58.15 Lakh.

Another German maker, Audi with its Q3 sold 1,965 units. Audi Q3 is priced in the range of Rs. 43.81 Lakh - Rs. 53.17 Lakh.

Mercedes scores a third with the Mercedes GLC, with 1,925 units. The car is priced in the range of Rs. 74.45 - 75.45 Lakh.

After starting the list, BMW also ends it. The BMW X7 sold 1,644 units. The car is priced between Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.25 crore.

