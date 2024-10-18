The New Supercar From Prancing Horse: Ferrari F80

By: G R Mukesh | October 18, 2024
The Ferrari F80 was designed to provide the best possible performance without sacrificing comfort while driving.
The F80's electric motor is the first component that Ferrari developed, tested, and produced in-house at Maranello.
The F80's carbon fiber front bonnet has an S-Duct, which is a fixed component that joins the two front wings.
Two flaps that follow the main profile inside this feature complete the triplane wing configuration, which was obviously influenced by the 499P's curvatures and blower slots.
The technology from Formula 1, from which the MGU-K and MGU-H concepts (with a customized e-turbo application) have been lifted, is another example of the racing carryover.
The F80 is the result of a creative design study that led the Ferrari Styling Center team, led by Flavio Manzoni, to drastically alter the brand's visual language and create a connection between Ferrari design's past and future.
The F80's tub and other chassis components were created utilizing a multi-material approach, in which each zone is constructed using the material that is most appropriate for the job.
