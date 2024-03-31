The MUV Invention: Maruti Suzuki Invicto

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 31, 2024
The Invicto comes with a Multi-function steering wheel will power steering available.
This MUV is a hybrid, with petrol and electric modes.
The vehicle gives a Maximum power of 150.19bhp.
It has a fuel tank capacity of 52 liters and a boot space of 239 liters.
The interior comes with an imposing system, with the infotainment display on top.
The Toyota Hycross is said to be Invicto's direct rival.
The Invicto is estimated to around Rs 25.21 - 28.92 lakh.
