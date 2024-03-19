The Hybrid Life: New MG 3 Goes For Sale

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 19, 2024
MG's latest vehicle, its first non-plug-in hybrid model, combines a 101bhp 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a 107bhp electric motor.
The hybrid vehicle utilizes a 1.83 kWh battery.
The vehicle features a 7.0-inch driver's display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The two power sources work in tandem to deliver the full 192bhp output.
The hybrid setup in MG's latest vehicle leads to reduced CO2 emissions, achieving 100g/km.
The Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris are some of MG3's rivals.
The MG3 is currently up for sale in the UK at £18,495 or Rs 19,49,984.
