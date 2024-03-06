The Gamer's Paradigm: Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2024

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 06, 2024
The laptop is stylish, as the lid is crafted from aluminum and boasts a matte finish, lending it a understated appearance.
The ROG Strix Scar 16 includes a 330W charging adaptor, along with a user guide and 1 customizable Armour cap.
The 2024 model features the 14th generation Intel Core i9 14900HX processor.
In addition, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB DDR6 VRAM or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 are available GPU options.
The laptop also features a 2TB PCIe Gen4 performance SSD, and it offers 2 x PCIe 4.0 SSD M.2 slots that support up to 4TB of storage each.
HP OMEN 13th gen and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 are some of the other laptops in the segment.
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2024 comes at the starting price of %Rs 2,89,990.
