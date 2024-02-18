Tablets Sales Grow; Here Are The Most In-Demand Tablets Of All

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 18, 2024
In the final quarter of 2023, the Indian tablet market experienced a surge in demand and saw a growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
The tablet shipments in India grew 21 percent, and Apple, Samsung and Lenovo are the most favoured brands.
Apple's iPad 9th generation and iPad 10th generation hold major sway in the market.
The iPad duo is followed by another duo, Lenovo Tab M9 and Tab M10 follow the Apple products closely.
The Korean-giant Samsung trails behind with its Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite,
In addition, the premium tablet segment, encompassing models priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000, recorded a significant 95 percent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Kelly Sikkema
