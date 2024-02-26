Synthesis Of Class: The Kimera Evo 38

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 26, 2024
The new car follows the footsteps of the Kimera Evo37 launched in 2021, boasting nearly 600 hp delivered to both axles via a six-speed manual transmission.
Crafted from carbon fiber and titanium, the Evo38, an all-wheel drive (AWD) weighs 1,100 kilograms.
The vehicle has an electronically controlled shock absorbers along with a lift system.
The Kimera Evo38 is paired with an electronically actuated sequential gearbox.
The Kimera Evo38 is a tribute to Lancia WRC.
Mini Countryman and Volkswagen's Tiguan are some of the other cars hot in the market.
This luxury vehicle is said to placed at a whopping price tag of USD 5,20,000.
