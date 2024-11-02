Swiggy Set To Sizzle: IPO Opens Nov 6 With Shares Priced From ₹371 - Check Details

By: G R Mukesh | November 02, 2024

Swiggy's initial public offering is set to launch on Wednesday, November 6, and will remain open for subscription until Friday, November 8.

The share price for the public issue is set between Rs 371 to Rs 390.

canva

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares, with an to raise Rs 4,499 crore from the fresh shares alone.

Investors can apply in minimum lots of 38 shares, requiring an investment of approximately Rs 14,820 at the upper price band.

Allotment of shares will be finalised on November 11, with shares credited to successful applicants' accounts by November 12.

Swiggy's shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 13.

canva

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to invest in its subsidiary Scootsy, manage debt, expand its dark store network for faster delivery, and cover related lease costs.

canva

Thanks For Reading!

GST Collections October 2024: Maharashtra Leads; See Top Contributing States
Find out More