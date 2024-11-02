GST Collections October 2024: Maharashtra Leads; See Top Contributing States

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | November 02, 2024
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October 2024 reached Rs 1.87 lakh crore, marking the second-highest monthly collection on record.
This October's GST figure represents a substantial 9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
Maharashtra led the country with the highest GST collection, contributing RS 31,030 crore to the total revenue.
Karnataka followed as the second-highest contributor with a collection of Rs 13,081 crore.
Gujarat ranked third, with a GST collection of Rs 11,407 crore for October.
Tamil Nadu’s GST contributions for the month reached Rs 11,188 crore, placing it fourth among all states.
Rounding out the top contributors were Haryana with Rs 10,045 crore and Uttar Pradesh with Rs 9,602 crore in GST collections.
