Rock Solid: Citroen Basalt Vision Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 28, 2024
The Basalt Vision shares many styling elements with the C3 range.
The Vision Basalt retains the Split headlamp design, featuring projector headlamps instead of standard halogen units.
The squared-out design elements of the air vents, a feature reminiscent of the Aircross model.
The car is expected to have a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine.
This will be paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox.
The Basalt is expected to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
The Citreon Basalt Vision is estimated to be in the price range of Rs 12-15 lakh.
